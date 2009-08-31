Box Office Report: "The Final Destination" Wins the Weekend

In the eagerly anticipated match-up between the Grim Reaper and Michael Myers, Death proved triumphant as The Final Destination handily bested Halloween II and claimed the top spot on the box-office charts. The fourth entry in the nine-year-old Final Destination series hauled in $28.3 million, the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history. Some credit has to go to the decision to release this installment in 3D, a gimmick that audiences enjoy and that theater owners love because they can charge a higher admission price. Rob Zombie’s Halloween II was expected to finish in second place, but those Inglorious Basterds rallied and bested Myers by $3 million. Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed World War II adventure raked in another $20 million for a total gross of $73.7 million. Expect to see the movie cross the $100 million mark over upcoming three-day weekend.

The weekend’s other new release, Taking Woodstock, barely made a ripple despite a good marketing campaign and the recent festivities over Woodstock’s 40th anniversary. Ang Lee’s comedy finished in ninth place with $3.7 million, which probably puts an end to star Demetri Martin’s career as a movie star. Maybe it’s time for Lee to try his hand at the superhero genre again. Hulk 3 anyone?

The full Top Ten is below, courtesy of the-numbers.com. Next week, Lionsgate drops Gamer into the marketplace sans press screenings, while Mike Judge hopes that the third time will be the charm as his newest comedy Extract opens nationwide, looking to become the hit that Office Space and Idiocracy never were.

The Top Ten: August 28-30, 2009

1. The Final Destination: $28.3

2. Inglorious Basterds: $20/$73.7

3. Halloween II: $17.4

4. District 9: $10.7/$90.8

5. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobr: $8/$132.4

6. Julie & Julia: $7.4/$70.9

7. The Time Traveler’s Wife: $6.7/$48.1

8. Shorts: $4.8/$13.5

9. Taking Woodstock: $3.7

10. G-Force: $2.8/$111.8

Also On Hot 96.3: