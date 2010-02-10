Tom Cruise Is Set To Star and Produce Mission Impossible IV

Paramount has confirmed an initial report from DeadlineHollywood.com that Tom Cruise is attached to star in Mission Impossible IV. He will also produce the film, which will bow over Memorial Day weekend in 2011, with J.J. Abrams, the director behind the last iteration of MI. The studio is currently out to directors and as previously announced, Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec has been hired to write the script. The duo previously worked with Abrams on his ABC drama Alias. Script details are being kept under wraps and no start date has yet been established though Cruise is planning on making this his next project.

His latest film Knight & Day bows in July. MI:IV will be co-financed by David Ellison’s Skydance Productions.

Also On Hot 96.3: