Update: Lil Wayne's prison sentence postponed till next month

The start of Lil Wayne‘s one-year prison sentence has been postponed till March 2.

The rapper – real name Dwayne Carter Jr. – was expected to begin the prison term for gun possession today (February 9), but sentencing will now happen next month, so he can have dental surgery.

Despite going into the specifics of the surgery, Wayne‘s lawyerStacey Richman did reveal that he would go under the knife on Friday (February 12), while spending the rest of the time recovering from the procedure.

Meanwhile, MTV have reported that Lil Wayne recently recorded 9 music videos in the space of 48 hours, expecting to begin his sentence today.

