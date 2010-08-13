Denzel Washington Wins Best Performance At Tony Awards

Denzel Washington, the star of “The Book of Eli” won Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in “Fences”.

All of the winners at this year’s Tony Awards have been named with “Red” as the big winner on the biggest night for Broadway. Stealing the spotlight, however, was Hollywood star Denzel Washington. The two-time Academy Award winner took home his first Tony award after the Sunday night, June 13 ceremony (His Fences co-star, Viola Davis, also won).

Accepting the kudo, the 55-year-old actor shared, “My mother always said man gives you the award and God gives you the reward. I guess I got both tonight.” He went on to thank his longtime wife Paulette who was among the audience, and his children at home.

Denzel’s win brought the Tonys’ collection of “Fences” to three in total. Although nominated for 10 nods for the 61st Annual Tony Awards, the revival of August Wilson’s play only managed to land Best revival of a play as well as Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for Denzel’s co-star Viola Davis.

