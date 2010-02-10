Warner Bros. Taps "Batman" Director To Mentor New "Superman" Film

Superman is getting ready to take flight again, and he may have a friend of an old super friend on board for the ride. Deadline.com says Chris Nolan, the director behind the recent “Batman” films “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight,” has been tapped to help pilot the production of the new “Superman” movie in a mentorship role. The new film, “Superman 3.0” is in the early stages of development. The push to get the film off the ground comes three-and-a-half years after the release of the Bryan Singer-directed Superman reboot “Superman Returns,” starring Brandon Routh as the Man of Steel. The new film is not expected to be a sequel to “Superman Returns,” but rather the start of a new franchise. Warner Bros., is reportedly still ironing out the details on how to proceed with the new film.

Chris Nolan, meantime, has a full plate of projects in addition to his mentorship role with “Superman 3.0.” He’s wrapping production on the Leonard DiCaprio film “Inception,” set for a July 16th release. He’s also reportedly cooking up an idea for the third installment of the “Batman” franchise for Warner Bros.

