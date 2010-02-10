Mathew Knowles: "I Will Submit To Paternity Test"

Mathew Knowles has finally broken his silence on the paternity drama that’s about to hit the courts.

He tells E! News he will “certainly” submit to a paternity test when asked.

“I know about as much as you do,” he says. “Last week, they said it was a girl, this week they said it was a boy. We do have a court date, but none of that means anything until DNA testing is done.

“I’ll leave that in the hands of the attorneys,” he adds.

Alexsandra Wright is planning to request that he take a DNA test, and then, if it’s positive, she will petition for child support.

Mathew has denied being her baby daddy and has not offered up any money to date, a source tells E!.

