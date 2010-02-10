Super Bet: Paid In Full (Pictures)

Congratulations to Wild Wayne from Q93 in New Orleans for winning the “SuperBet” with Jay Rio from Hot963 in Indianapolis.

The results of the bet: Because of the Saints winning, Jay Rio was painted as a ravid Saints fan, admitting to the “Who Dat” Nation. who was the best team at Lucas Oil Stadium, played Saints anthems on his afternoon radio show, and sent Indianapolis’ hometown food to Wild Wayne.

“The worst part of the bet was playing the Saint’s anthem, the phone we’re blowing up with angry Colts fans.” Jay Rio admitted. “but they understood it was a bet, as you know, a Bet is a Bet!”

Here are the pictures from the Super bet… Video coming soon!