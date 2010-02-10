Busta Rhymes Aims To Give Fans 'Chemo' On July 4th

Rapper Busta Rhymes has revealed the tentative release date for his upcoming 9th solo album, titled The Chemo.

According to Busta, the album will hit stores as The United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4th.

“When it’s sizzling in these streets, I think that is the most appropriate time to let go of this heat that I’m sitting on,” Busta Rhymes told HipHollywood.com. “I been cooking in the kitchen and it’s been feeling good. We about at the point were we about to take it out of the oven from baking add a couple of the final additive and preservatives and seasonings and feed people the full course meal.”

According to reports, Busta Rhymes has tapped artists like Dirty Money, Trey Songz, Wyclef and others on his upcoming release.

