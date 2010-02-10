Is Lil Wayne About To Be A Daddy AGAIN?

Oh please say it ain’t so! I’m hearing that Lil Wayne is about to become a daddy for the 5th time!!!

According to one of MediaTakeOut.com’s snitches, Weezy may have yet ANOTHER child on the way. The insider who asked to remain nameless but is associated with Young Money told MediaTakeOut.com that Weezy and his girlfriend Shenell have been trying to get preggers for months.

Here’s what they’re saying:

The insider explained, “Wayne likes giving women children, he thinks it’s the greatest gift he can give to them.” The insider continued, “[Shenell] is happy to have his child too.” And word is that Shenell may have been impregnated. Our snitch tells us that at Weezy’s going away party Shenell didn’t drink anything and she didn’t puff either . . .

REALLY?????

