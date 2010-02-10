Mary J. Launches Charitable T-Shirt Line

From StyleList: Style savvy celebrities and women in-the-know have continually turned to Catherine Malandrino for her fresh and feminine take on fashion. Now, with the designer’s new collaboration with Mary J. Blige, you can shop her collection to make a difference.

Malandrino and Mary put their creative minds together to launch a charitable line of T-shirts for FFAWN (Mary’s Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now), which helps under-served women feel empowered to reach their full potential with scholarships, grants and other supporting programs.

The capsule collection of off-the-shoulder tees emblazoned with messages inspired by Blige’s songs, including “I’m Love” and “I’m Power,” starts at $39 and hits Bloomingdale’s next week on February 17.

Then, in June, the full line will be presented in a charity fashion show followed by the Mary J. Blige “Honors Women Concert 2010.”

A percentage of all sales from the collection, called FFAWN + Catherine Malandrino, will go to the charitable organization.

