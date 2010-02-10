John Mayer Says His Jimmy Is Racist

In an interview with Playboy magazine, outspoken rocker John Mayer admits that black women just don’t do it for him by comparing his penis to former Presidential candidate and Ku Klux Klan member David Duke.

PLAYBOY: Do black women throw themselves at you? MAYER: I don’t think I open myself to it. My d*ck is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f*ckin’ David Duke cock. I’m going to start dating separately from my d*ck.

PLAYBOY: Let’s put some names out there. Let’s get specific. MAYER: I always thought Holly Robinson Peete was gorgeous. Every white dude loved Hilary from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And Kerry Washington. She’s superhot, and she’s also white-girl crazy. Kerry Washington would break your heart like a white girl. Just all of a sudden she’d be like, “Yeah, I sucked his d*ck. Whatever.” And you’d be like, “What? We weren’t talking about that.” That’s what “Heartbreak Warfare” is all about, when a girl uses jealousy as a tactic.

First off, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the sentiment he expressed. However, the wording is extremely awkward.

Besides, for decades, black people have complained about white men dating/having sex with black women and vice versa. Any of you who have participated in such complaining should be sending Mr Mayer a thank-you card instead of a letter bomb.

Now, if you’re hellbent on finding a reason to mail that little explosive parcel, read on.

MAYER: Someone asked me the other day, “What does it feel like now to have a hood pass?” And by the way, it’s sort of a contradiction in terms, because if you really had a hood pass, you could call it a nigger pass. Why are you pulling a punch and calling it a hood pass if you really have a hood pass? But I said, “I can’t really have a hood pass. I’ve never walked into a restaurant, asked for a table and been told, ‘We’re full.’” PLAYBOY: It is true; a lot of rappers love you. You recorded with Common and Kanye West, played live with Jay-Z. MAYER: What is being black? It’s making the most of your life, not taking a single moment for granted. Taking something that’s seen as a struggle and making it work for you, or you’ll die inside. Not to say that my struggle is like the collective struggle of black America. But maybe my struggle is similar to one black dude’s.

Now, in my humble opinion, I see absolutely no malice whatsoever in John Mayer’s comments. I think if you closely read and think about what he’s saying, you will see his point that he rejects the notion of the “Hood Pass” by pointing out that since white people have never been called “niggers” or dealt with the other forms of racism that black people have, then why should he or any other white person be given a hood pass?

Do I think he could’ve said it in a much better way?

Certainly.

Now, looking from his perspective, if he had said it in a much more politically correct way, would anybody be talking about John Mayer this morning? Not at all.

Having read several of his past interviews, Mayer is notorious for saying outlandish things that he knows will land him in headlines. His affinity for Twitter and blogging shows that he knows what grabs people’s attention, and what makes them talk. The man is simultaneously a public relations genius and nightmare and knows how to play the 21st century interview game like no other and I fully admit to falling into his trap with this article.

It’s obvious that he subscribes to the concept that no publicity is bad publicity. I’m certain many of you weren’t familiar with him or didn’t even know who he was until you read this article. I can also bet that many of you will probably tell your friends about what that “cracker ass cracker” said, thus furthering the spread of his name.

Score one point for John Mayer.

