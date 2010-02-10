The Obamas Cover ESSENCE Magazine

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle are on the cover of the March issue of ESSENCE.

They spoke to the mag about education and how they deal with educating First Daughters Sasha and Malia:

President Barack says, “Malia will tell you, my attitude was, if she came home with a B, that’s not good enough because there’s no reason why she can’t get an ‘A’…”

According to the press release:

ESSENCE kicks off the first of its three-part education series, Teaching Our Children, with a White House exclusive—an interview with President Barack Obama. In his first interview of 2010, he talks tough with ESSENCE editor-in-chief Angela Burt-Murray, Deputy Editor Tatsha Robertson and Washington Correspondent Cynthia Gordy about holding teachers accountable, closing the education gap between Black and White students, how he and First Lady Michelle Obama encourage daughters Malia and Sasha to love learning, and how you can do the same with your own children.

Michelle O: “What You See Is The Real Me”

Will Smith Wants To Be President. No, Seriously.