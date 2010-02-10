Beyoncé Represents Fashion For Haiti

Singer Beyoncé is the new face of the limited-edition “Fashion For Haiti” t-shirt.

According to People.com, Beyonce was just named the representative by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Beyoncé urges people to buy the CFDA’s originally t-shirt design, saying, quote, “Join me and the fashion industry by buying and wearing the ‘Fashion For Haiti’ t-shirt. Together we can send a message of hope by raising much-needed funds for the people of Haiti.”

The shirt ships to stores on February 16th and costs 25-dollars. Proceeds from sales of the shirt will go directly to the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund. Major stores where the shirt will be sold include Barneys, BCBG Max Azria, Bloomingdales, General Nutrition, Saks Fifth Avenue, Zappos.com, QVC, and dozens more. For a full list of stores and online retailers where the shirt can be found, visit CFDA.com.

