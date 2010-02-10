Update: Wayne's Sentence Delay

Hip-hop star Lil Wayne is getting a one week reprieve before starting his prison sentence on gun charges.

The emcee’s sentencing was delayed on Tuesday because he needs oral surgery. Wayne’s attorney, Stacey Richman, told Judge Charles H. Solomon she had notified the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that her client is suffering from a cracked tooth.

“Weezy” is slated to undergo surgery on Friday in Miami, and will need a week to ten days to recover. During the proceedings Judge Solomon remarked, quote, “I don’t want this to get pushed back anymore. This is the last adjournment.” Lil Wayne is now due back in court on March 2nd.

Lil Wayne’s prison sentence stems from a 2007 arrest after police found a gun on his tour bus. Wayne is expected to spend eight to ten months behind bars assuming good behavior. Last week, the New Orleans native released his seventh studio album, “Rebirth.”

SOURCE: Metro News

