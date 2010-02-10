Matt Kemp: "Rihanna & I Are Just Friends"

We had our suspicions that the relationship between Rihanna and baseball player Matt Kemp was nothing more than a publicity stunt, and Matt Kemp may have just confirmed it.

Just weeks after Rihanna and Matt Kemp were photographed sucking face in Mexico, Matt has come forward saying that they’re “just friends”:

“I can’t get distracted by that,” Kemp said about the buzz over his Baja trip. “My job is to get my work in, which I’ve been doing. Nothing distracts me from my job, not the contract, or my personal life. When it’s time to play baseball, that’s my job. No distractions.” Kemp said Rihanna is “just a friend,” that he was shocked that their hookup made headlines. “That wasn’t the plan,” Kemp said. “She’s just a friend, a good friend of mine and we went down to Mexico and had fun together. “I didn’t think all that would come out of it, it just happened. I’m not used to that much attention to my personal life. It’s really not that big a deal. But in L.A., doing things here, you’re under a microscope, they’re examining everything you’re doing. It’s L.A., man, the city we live in. It is what it is. Can’t control what happens.”

