Super Bet: Paid In Full (Video)

Congratulations to Wild Wayne from Q93 in New Orleans for winning the “SuperBet” with Jay Rio from Hot963 in Indianapolis.

The results of the bet: Because of the Saints win, Jay Rio was painted as a fanatic Saints fan, shouting to the “Who Dat” Nation; who was the best team from Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts home), played Saints anthems on his afternoon radio show, and sent Indianapolis’ hometown food to Wild Wayne at Q93.

“The worst part of the bet was playing the Saint’s anthem, the phone we’re blowing up with angry Colts fans.” Jay Rio admitted. “but they understood it was a bet, as you know, a Bet is a Bet!”

Here is the video of Jay Rio paying off the Super Bet with Q93’s Wild Wayne.

