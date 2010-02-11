Beyoncé's House Of Dereon Sued

Beyoncé’s House of Dereon clothing line is being sued for breach of contract. According to RadarOnline.com, Hong Kong-based clothing manufacturer Vier International has filed a complaint against House of Dereon and Beyond Productions in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Vier claims the Beyoncé-owned companies aided executives at clothing company Donna Loren LLC and shipping firm HJM International in a conspiratorial scheme to pay Vier less than their agreed upon contract price. The Asian company claims it lost 500-thousand-dollars as a result of the alleged conspiracy. Vier says House of Dereon and Beyond Productions took part in the scheme by making purchase orders and by requesting manufacturing specifications. Beyoncé’s camp has not yet responded to the allegations.

