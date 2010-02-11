Game Loses 1K To Dr. Dre In Super Bowl Bet

West coast emcee Game is a little lighter in the wallet after the Indianapolis Colts’ loss in Super Bowl 44. The rapper watched the game with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, and says he lost about one-thousand-dollars to the famed producer. Game tells MTV News, quote, “I was going with the Colts,” adding, quote, “I’d figured Peyton Manning wouldn’t disappoint in the Bowl.” While not happy to part with his money, Game is quick to give credit to the New Orleans Saints saying they, quote, “came out there and did they thing.” Game is currently working on his “The R.E.D. Album.” The record is slated to arrive in stores on March 23rd.

