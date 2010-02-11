In Theaters This Weekend…

Valentine’s Day

Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher, and more of Hollywood’s familiar faces celebrate “Valentine’s Day,” in theaters on Friday. Garry Marshall directs this romantic comedy of interweaving story lines set in Los Angeles. Roberts — who was Marshall’s iconic “Pretty Woman” — plays Captain Kate Hazeltine. The Oscar-winner said she liked her character’s mystery and story arc.

Anne Hathaway, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, and more big names appear in the ensemble cast. Making her big screen debut is country music phenomenon Taylor Swift. “Valentine’s Day” is rated PG-13.

The Wolfman

Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro leaps into the role of “The Wolfman,” in theaters nationwide this weekend. Del Toro plays Lawrence Talbot, a nobleman lured back to his English home. Once there, Talbot is bitten — and cursed — by a werewolf. Anthony Hopkins — also an Oscar winner — plays Talbot’s aristocratic father. Hopkins said he was drawn to his character’s lack of sentimentality.

Emily Blunt co-stars as the grieving fiancee of Lawrence Talbot’s late brother. Simon Merrells, Gemma Whelan, and Mario Marin-Borquez also appear. Joe Johnston — whose work includes 2004’s “Hidalgo” — directs. “The Wolfman” is rated R.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

The fantasy-adventure film “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief” strikes theaters nationwide on Friday. The film stars Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, a teen who discovers he’s the demigod son of Poseidon, god of the sea in Greek mythology. Director Chris Columbus said that he enjoyed interspersing Greek mythology into everyday life.

Percy quickly gets thrust into a world of adventure and danger. Catherine Keener plays Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother. Oscar-nominee Uma Thurman makes a turn as Medusa. Pierce Brosnan, Rosario Dawson, and Steve Coogan also star. “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief” is rated PG.

My Name Is Khan

Sharukh Khan stars in “My Name is Khan,” in limited release in the U.S. on Friday. Khan plays a character with the same surname — Rizwan Khan — in this drama that looks at clashing cultures. Khan is a Muslim from Mumbai with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism that challenges his ability to have so-called “normal” social interactions. Khan meets and falls for a single mother from San Francisco, California, attracting Khan to the U.S. After September 11th, officials detain Khan at Los Angeles International Airport, misinterpreting his Asperger’s as “suspicious behavior.” Kajol plays Mandira, Khan’s love interest. Christopher B. Duncan plays Barack Obama. “My Name Is Khan” is rated PG-13.

Also On Hot 96.3: