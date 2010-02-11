NEW VIDEO: Rihanna's "Rude Boy"!

Earlier this week, we showed you behind-the-scenes photos and a sneak peek of Rihanna’s music video for her latest single “Rude Boy.”

Well, the full-length video is here!

Here’s what RiRi had to say about it’s concept!

“[The video] is completely different from any other video I’ve shot before. A lot of my videos are really dark and edgy and tough. ‘Rude Boy’ is more playing along the lines from my roots… We used a lot of color, but also the costumes were very Jamaican dance-hall queen type.”

