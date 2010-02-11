Autopsy Confirms MJ's Vitiligo Claims

Despite revealing it in his 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson’s admission to having the skin disorder vitiligo was met with lots of doubt.

However, the official Los Angeles coroner’s autopsy report of Michael Jackson’s body confirms that singer did have the skin disorder which causes a person to lose pigmentation in their skin.

Originally revealed by Jackson’s close friend and biographer, J. Randy Taraborrelli in his 1986 book Michael Jackson: The Magic and the Madness, and later confirmed by Jackson’s dermatologist, Arnold Klein, Jackson’s skin disorder was largely believed to be a fabricated lie meant to cover up Jackson’s alleged shame of being a black male.

Hopefully this autopsy report, available to read on The Smoking Gun, will squash all future jokes and speculation on the subject.

