Dwyane Wade's Wife: We "Forgot God & Our Marriage Vows"

Last night, E! aired the new “True Hollywood Story: Basketball Wives” episode. NBA wives and girlfriends spoke about the perks and hardships of their newfound lifestyles.

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Wade was on the show. And though their divorce is still pending and he has since been seen publicly with Gabrielle Union, she took the high road and blamed the demise of their relationship on both of them, claiming they’d both changed drastically.

However, Dwyane still doesn’t seem too pleased. He took to his Twitter account to react:

And then all his Miami Heat teammates came out to support him:

Brandy’s ex-fiance Quentin Richardson:

And Dorell Wright:

