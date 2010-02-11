Amanda Bynes: "So What I Like Chocolate"

(From huffingtonpost.com)

Amanda Bynes has a new boyfriend who knows how to love her body right and she’d like us to know this has something to do with him being black.

“it’s amaziing how good it feels when someone knows how to love your body! I am having withdrawals from a certain guy lol :)” she tweeted last week. “So turns out i prefer chocolate over vanilla. interesting.”

Amanda’s chocolate man is rumored to be rapper Kid Cudi. She tweeted her irritation when he lost at the Grammys and has been tweeting about love and marriage ever since–up until Thursday when things took a turn for the melancholy.

Some people took offense at her racial preference, and she took to Twitter once again on Wednesday to defend it. Amanda has since deleted the tweets but luckily bloggers have preserved them in screen grabs:

