Birdman Says Jay Z Is Not Hottest MC In The Game

This time it’s Cash Money Executive, Rapper/Producer Brian “Baby” (Birdman) Williams drops a few words about Jay Z as #1 MC on the highly debated Top 10 list. In an interview with Tropical TV, Birdman talks about his jewerly, Lil Wayne’s album and how Jay Z should not be #1.

“I don’t think he a number one emcee in no kinda way, Wayne the best he do the most and he make the most money. I dont think no n**** in the business make more money than us. How could you be the best if you don’t make the best money, the most money and you don’t do the most.”

