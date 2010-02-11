Rappers Get Major Shine On 'We Are The World 25 For Haiti'

The full artist roster for the “We Are The World 25 For Haiti) was unveiled yesterday (February 10) and a number of top rappers will be featured on the remake of the 1985 hit single.

Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, Fergie, Drake, will.I.am and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are among the artists featured on the track, which was recorded in the same studio as the original version.

The world premiere of We Are The World 25 will take place during NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics tomorrow (February 12) at 7:30 PM EST.

