Top 25 Romantic Comedies That Don't Suck

Valentine’s Day is upon us and love is in the air… Whether you’re trooping a relationship or plucking strange from a singles bar, chances are you might find yourself camped in front of a TV this weekend, watching a romantic comedy. Don’t get us wrong, rom coms have their uses (namely you showing you can put in some time so she’ll let you put it in in due time), but the vast majority of them are formulaic, cliché-ridden s***storms of faux emotion—that is, they suck.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are a few romantic comedies that are funny and romantic and won’t make you want to lock yourself at home with Kleenex and Canola and write off the opposite sex altogether. In fact, there’s 25 of ‘em. So choose wisely and with any luck, you’ll get some and not have to feel like you’ve been lobotomized in the process, all with Complex’s 25 Romantic Comedies That Don’t Suck…

#25: Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist

YEAR: 2008

ROMANTIC LEADS: Kat Dennings, Michael Cera

• Two teenage rock lovers search for their favorite band’s secret show but may find love and a first orgasm instead. It’s kind of sweet, but if your chick digs the soundtrack, you’ll definitely indie rock out with your **** out.

#24: Hitch

YEAR: 2005

ROMANTIC LEADS: Eva Mendes, Paula Patton, Will Smith, Kevin James

• We’re not really sure if any movie Eva Mendes has been in was any good, because once the flick stars rollin’, we tune out everything else and hone in on her (that’s how we got through The Spirit and Ghost Rider and…). But Hitch had enough funny moments from Kevin James and perpetual cool guy Will Smith to keep our attention when she veered off screen. Black guy teaching white guy how to dance! That’s comedic gold!

#23: Romancing the Stone

YEAR: 1984

ROMANTIC LEADS: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner

• There’s nothing like peril to make the panties drop. In this action-packed rom com, a romance novelist (Turner) and an adventurer (Douglas) find plenty of it while trying to rescue her kidnapped relative and follow a map to Colombian treasure with bad guys at every turn.

#22: My Best Friend’s Wedding

YEAR: 1997

ROMANTIC LEADS: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney

• In a sense, it’s the anti-rom com: The heroine doesn’t get her man. And that might be what qualifies this one for the list. Mass Dionne Warwick singalongs usually aren’t our cup of tea, and Rupert Everett practically date-raped audiences into being charmed by his kooky gay-best-friend performance, but the entire unholy mash somehow can’t be denied.

#21: Kissing Jessica Stein

YEAR: 2001

ROMANTIC LEADS: Jennifer Westfeldt, Heather Juergensen

• Our favorite non-pornographic lesbian movie has to be this thoughtful indie flick written by and starring Jom Hamm’s wifey, Jennifer Westfeldt. With plenty of awkward bi-curious NYC love to go around, this is a smart and sexy flick that flips the traditional rom com formula on its head.

SOURCE: Complex.com

