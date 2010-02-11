Jessica White Talks Ne-Yo, T.O. & Sexual Abuse

After seven years modeling for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, Jessica White is arguably the most successful black model in the magazine’s history. With the latest edition out this week, White spoke with Bossip about her career and to kill certain rumors.

ON “INCRIMINATING” PHOTOS & BLOGS:

“I shouldn’t read the blogs but I do. I read the comments. It’s never what the journalists say; it’s the people. I’m concerned about the people and how they view things. You have to understand you’re on a fashion shoot in these countries working long hours and you’ve been up since 3 am to catch the sunlight. You tend to do silly things on set to have fun and keep spirits light. It’s harmless.”

ON BEING THE LEAD IN TREY SONGZ’ “NEIGHBORS” VIDEO:

“The video is gonna be hot, really beautifully done. It’s art, it really is, a video based on art between a man and a woman.”

ON NE-YO:

“We’re friends, nothing more, nothing less. We went to the Grammy’s because he was nominated and I came as his date to support as a friend. People tend to think just because you were seen with someone of the opposite sex, you’re dating them.”

Supermodel Jessica White Claims T.O. Show Ruined Her Rep

ON MAINTAINING A FRIENDSHIP WITH TERRELL OWENS AFTER DATING

“I was disappointed by it obviously, because it wasn’t supposed to be that way. I expressed that to Terrell and I’m still friends with Terrell, very good friends with him. He knows it and I’ve never been quiet about it. It was to make him to look cool. It was his show, okay, so whatever. At the same time I think he should have been a little bit more concerned that there was another person involved.”

ON HER CHARITY, Angel Wings Foundation:

“I’ve overcome a lot, I started my foundation, Angel Wings Foundation, which will house 40 women admitted on a case-by-case basis. We’re starting in my hometown of Buffalo. It’s filled with women who have been abused, women involved in domestic violence relationships, even women who caused abuse on themselves. These are things I can relate to because I’ve gone through so many things in my life, even at 25. I wanted to be hands on and physically help women because we are the future. I was a victim of sexual victimization. I was a young kid and I watched my sisters, both of them were in abusive relationships and when I was a kid watching that really affected me.”

GALLERY: Jessica White & Other Celebs Get Fab For The Children

READ MORE HERE!