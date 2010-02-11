Is This The ATL's Newest "Housewife"?

We told you before that the producers of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” have been searching for a replacement for an undisclosed member of the cast – most likely Kim or NeNe. Most recently, it has been reported that Bravo producers may have found an answer in Phaedra Parks. You may remember her as the lawyer featured as a legal rep on BET’s reality show “Tiny & Toya.”

StraightFromTheA had this to say:

I just got some news that made me run to my dayum laptop! It’s been speculated for a while now, but I just got word from a SOLID source that Attorney Phaedra Parks will be joining the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta! I was sworn to secrecy but y’all already know I can’t keep a dayum secret! I even tried to get Phaedra to confirm but she’s being all tight lipped about it. I called her last night and although she wouldn’t confirm or deny…her reaction to my question was confirmation enough. You see…Phaedra is amongst the who’s who of this city and has touched the lives of just about everyone in the entertainment industry….including moi! She’s my secret weapon against the demons who stalk me on the site and even represented me in my battle against Usher’s ex.

We’re not surprised as Phaedra, who got married late last year, had Dwight Eubanks (NeNe’s gay best friend) serve as her wedding planner and director.

