BREAKING:(Updated)President Bill Clinton Hospitalized

ABC News is reporting President Clinton has been hospitalized in New York City for heart-related matters.

CNN.com confirms the report, after experiencing “chest-pains”, the former President was rushed to a New York area hospital. Just six years earlier, in 2004 Clinton went thru quaduple by-pass surgery.

A statement just released by President Clinton’s office, describing the pain as “discomfort in his chest”. Doctors placed two stints in his coronary artery at N.Y.’s Presbyterian Hospital.

More Info to Come…

Also On Hot 96.3: