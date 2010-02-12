Bill Clinton Undergoes Heart Surgery Following Chest Pains

From the NY Times:

Former President Bill Clinton was taken to a New York hospital on Thursday with chest pains, a White House official said.

Mr. Clinton has had a history of heart trouble but it was uncertain how serious his condition was as doctors evaluated him.

Douglas Band, counselor to Mr. Clinton, issued this statement: “Today President Bill Clinton was admitted to the Columbia Campus of New York Presbyterian Hospital after feeling discomfort in his chest. Following a visit to his cardiologist, he underwent a procedure to place two stents in one of his coronary arteries. President Clinton is in good spirits, and will continue to focus on the work of his Foundation and Haiti’s relief and long-term recovery efforts. In 2004, President Clinton underwent a successful quadruple bypass operation to free four blocked arteries.”

[4:50 p.m. – 2/11/2010] – BREAKING: Bill Clinton Hospitalized In NYC, Complained Of Chest Pains

From MSNBC:

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in New York City, NBC News has confirmed.

Early reports indicated that the former president experienced chest pains and has received a stent. A stent is small mesh tube that is used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries.

