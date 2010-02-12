Gordon, Granger make first cut in U.S. program

Indy Star’s Jeff Rabjohns reports : Indianapolis native Eric Gordon took another step toward being the youngest player on America’s Olympic basketball team in 2012.

Gordon and Indiana Pacers forward Danny Granger were named to the 27-man USA Basketball national team, from which the 2010 World Championship and 2012 Olympic teams will be selected.

Gordon, who turned 21 on Christmas, is the youngest of the 27 players by nearly three months.

“I’m just going to continue to do the things I need to do,” Gordon said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It would be something great to be a part of getting a gold medal. Getting to represent your country is an honor.

“They probably need guys that are athletic and shooters and can play a defensive role, and I think I fit in that picture.”

Gordon, who starred at Indiana University and North Central High School, is averaging 17 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Los Angeles Clippers. In his second year in the NBA, the 6-3 guard also has gotten rave reviews for his defense and is normally assigned to defend the opponent’s best perimeter scorer.

Gordon made an impression in last summer’s USA Basketball minicamp.

“He’s a lot bigger than he was advertised strength-wise,” USA basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo said Wednesday in announcing the team. “He has good mobility, good size. He can definitely score the basketball, but I think we were more impressed with his ability to defend.

“I think a lot of it goes back to his strength. He’s developing a full package as a player. We liked him coming in, but we liked him a lot more when we were finished.”

Granger, an NBA All-Star last season, is the Pacers’ leading scorer this year at 22.4 points per game. The 6-8 forward elected not to play in last summer’s minicamp for personal reasons.

“This is a great honor, not only to be selected with this group of players, but to have the opportunity to represent the United States,” Granger said in a release from the Pacers. “I think any athlete in any sport relishes the chance to wear that uniform.”

The USA national team includes nine players from the 2008 Olympic gold-medal winning team.

The USA basketball program will hold minicamps in July and August. The 2010 World Championships are Aug. 28-Sept. 12 in Turkey, and the 2012 Olympics are July 27-Aug. 12 in London. International rules allow 12-man rosters.

“Eric is an emerging star in the NBA,” USA coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We feel very good about his athleticism, especially on the defensive end of the court. I think he can guard strong guards.

“With Granger, he’s one of the best scorers and shooters in the NBA. The pool would not be complete unless we had both those guys.”

