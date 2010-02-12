10 Things to do on a First Date

First Dates have the potential to be seriously awkward when you don’t have the right activity to do or place to go. This is where I come in. I’m here to give you ladies a few ideas about what to do, 10 to be exact. Just call me the fairy godmother of first dates ;)

1. Have a Picnic:

Photo Credit: Sílvia Leite

Weather permitting, picnics are a great idea for a first date. There’s food, you’re outdoors, and best of all you can speak to each other without worrying if other people in the area can hear you. Just pack up a basket full of food, a blanket, and head off to your favorite little stream or park and get ready for the perfect first date.

2. Go Skating:

Photo Credit: The Flooz

Skating can be done anywhere, outdoors, at a skating rink, around an empty basement (on second thought an empty basement might NOT be the best place for a first date). It’s great if you stink at it because then you have to hold on really tight to your date *swoon* And if you fall, handle it with grace and laugh at yourself. He will love you for it and my darlings will definitely increase your chances of getting a second date!

3. Go Bowling:

Photo Credit: Zakiah Ali

Bowling is another first date idea that’s good even if you stink. If you’re good you’ll impress your date with your cannon of an arm, if you stink then do a victory dance (even if you only knock down one pin). Either way, even in the loud atmosphere of the alley, you’ll have a good time. Just don’t walk off with the bowling shoes.