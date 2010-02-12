10 Things to do on a First Date

First Dates have the potential to be seriously awkward when you don’t have the right activity to do or place to go. This is where I come in. I’m here to give you ladies a few ideas about what to do, 10 to be exact. Just call me the fairy godmother of first dates ;)
1. Have a Picnic:
Photo Credit: Sílvia Leite
Weather permitting, picnics are a great idea for a first date. There’s food, you’re outdoors, and best of all you can speak to each other without worrying if other people in the area can hear you. Just pack up a basket full of food, a blanket, and head off to your favorite little stream or park and get ready for the perfect first date.
2. Go Skating:
Photo Credit: The Flooz
Skating can be done anywhere, outdoors, at a skating rink, around an empty basement (on second thought an empty basement might NOT be the best place for a first date). It’s great if you stink at it because then you have to hold on really tight to your date *swoon* And if you fall, handle it with grace and laugh at yourself. He will love you for it and my darlings will definitely increase your chances of getting a second date!
3. Go Bowling:
Photo Credit: Zakiah Ali
Bowling is another first date idea that’s good even if you stink. If you’re good you’ll impress your date with your cannon of an arm, if you stink then do a victory dance (even if you only knock down one pin). Either way, even in the loud atmosphere of the alley, you’ll have a good time. Just don’t walk off with the bowling shoes.
4. Have a Ping Pong Tournament:
Photo Credit: L*aura
What’s better than a game of ping pong? A ping pong tournament! Challenge your date to a game or ten and go crazy with the paddles. It’ll be the perfect chance to show off your mad skills, or lack thereof. Either way, there will be plenty of laughs and good times.
5. Play Mini Golf:
Photo Credit: tubes.
Mini Golf is the most played first date game in the history of first dates. There’s a reason for that — mini golf is a little bit of an exercise paired with a little bit of conversation paired with a lot of frustrated cursing. But none of that matters because it’s good clean fun (provided you don’t swear because you miss your shot) and you and your date have to stick close to each other.
6. Go Dancing:
Photo Credit: fraley_tera
I know the cool thing to do lately when you go dancing is to rub your booty all up against people but I’m not talking about that kind of dancing. We’re women okay? On a first date dance like a lady. Your date will be holding you close and it’ll be oh-so- romantic! Plus going dancing means you get to wear your best clothes and look hot on that first date. There will be swooning, fun and romance….is that perfect or is that perfect?
7. Play Pool:
Photo Credit: ukaaa
Pool is a fun game! And this is another first date idea where it doesn’t matter how good or bad you are at the game. If you’re good, you will impress your date with crazy jump tricks and bank shots. If you’re bad, your date will have to teach how to aim and shoot. Either way,you will have a good time.
8. Paint Pottery:
Photo Credit: shandragh
Let out that creative being and paint some pottery! It’s inexpensive and a great way to spend a night with your date. It gets the creative juices flowing and conversation is pretty easy and plus it makes for a date that’s both romantic and fun. Talk about anything from color choices for your pieces to how scary some of the pre-sculpted pieces are!
9. Go for Coffee:
Photo Credit: fraley_tera
Having coffee has always been and will always be a great first date. You have something to sip when you need a minute to think of a witty response to what your date is saying. You’ll also get a nice quiet place to talk. And it usually is an easy way to break the ice!
10. Go to the Zoo:
Photo Credit: floridapfe
That’s right folks, zoos aren’t just for kids anymore. You and your date can take a romantic stroll around the zoo and take a look at all of the wonderful animals. It will feel like you’re traveling the world in just a few short feet. Just be sure to wear comfortable shoes!
Well ladies I’ve given you all of my fun fist date ideas, now I think it’s time you shared a few of yours! What fun first dates have you been on? What fun first dates would you like to go on? Tell me all about them!