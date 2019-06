Now that Rated R has spawned a few mildly successful singles, it’s time for the rejects from Rihanna’s latest album to see the light of day.

“Tip Pon Toe” didn’t make the final cut for Rihanna’s latest album, and if you like hearing songs about young Bajan girls, uhhh… getting it from the back, this is the song for you.

