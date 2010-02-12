Gabrielle Union Covers Jet Magazine

Gabrielle Union graces the cover of the newly redesigned JET Magazine. And according to JET, she’s coming clean for the first time about her relationship with NBA’s Miami Heat Dwyane Wade:

Actress talks about dating Dwyane Wade, her biggest fear and what’s next

On the surface, it seems that everything is just about perfect in Gabrielle Union’s world. She’s playing a lawyer on a hit TV show; she’s in love with a hot, younger man and she’s a spokesperson for a major skin care company. But the actress says she’s the first to admit that her self-work is nowhere near completed. “There are some things I personally want to improve upon in my own life,” she said. “I’m working on personality and character traits that I know need to be tweaked. So yes, I do want more.”

Dwyane Wade’s wife: “We Forgot God & Our Marriage Vows”

Are Dwyane Wade and Gabby having trouble?