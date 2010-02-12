TRAILER: Diddy's New Film "Get Him To The Greek"

Diddy will be making his comedic debut in “Get Him to the Greek,” and it looks as if he’s playing a character not very different from who he is in real life.

He plays demanding record company executive Sergio Roma, who assigns out-of-college intern Aaron Green (played by Jonah Hill) to bring rock star Aldous Snow (played by Russell Brand) from London to Los Angeles for a gig within 72 hours – no matter what it takes.

Valentine’s Day Comes Early For Cassie

Kim Porter On Diddy’s First BM: “She’s Not On My Level”

TRAILER: “Why Did I Get Married, Too?”

TRAILER: All-Star Cast In “Death At A Funeral”