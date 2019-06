Remember Birdman and R. Kelly were supposed to do a “Best Of Both Worlds” album,? It never happened an now Birdman is finally speaking out. He told Ozone Magazine

Probably the worst investment I did was fuckin’ with R. Kelly. That was a waste of my time. I could’ve made money if I wasn’t fuckin’ with that clown-ass nigga.

