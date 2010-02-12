National
What Food Says "I Love You?" — Meat Please!!

61-percent would rather be treated to a nice meal for Valentine's Day than receive flowers or some other gift

While Valentine’s Day typically sparks thoughts of chocolate, when it comes to romantic cuisine many Americans’ minds turn to meat. 

According to a Pelegrin Gray survey conducted for The Beef Checkoff Program, 61-percent would rather be treated to a nice meal for Valentine’s Day than receive flowers or some other gift.  For 62-percent, top sirloin is their top choice for a Valentine’s Day dinner, and 43-percent believe a steak meal is the perfect prelude to a romantic evening. 

Forty-four-percent say steak is the “best match” for love, while 42-percent connect meat with romance, and 41-percent find it a passionate food.  In addition, 36-percent associate beef with “magnetism.”  By comparison, 22-percent link the concept with fish, while chicken and pork each get the nod from 21-percent.

Source:Metro News

