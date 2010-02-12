What Food Says "I Love You?" — Meat Please!!

While Valentine’s Day typically sparks thoughts of chocolate, when it comes to romantic cuisine many Americans’ minds turn to meat.

According to a Pelegrin Gray survey conducted for The Beef Checkoff Program, 61-percent would rather be treated to a nice meal for Valentine’s Day than receive flowers or some other gift. For 62-percent, top sirloin is their top choice for a Valentine’s Day dinner, and 43-percent believe a steak meal is the perfect prelude to a romantic evening.

Forty-four-percent say steak is the “best match” for love, while 42-percent connect meat with romance, and 41-percent find it a passionate food. In addition, 36-percent associate beef with “magnetism.” By comparison, 22-percent link the concept with fish, while chicken and pork each get the nod from 21-percent.

Source:Metro News

Also On Hot 96.3: