Celebs Speak Out On Interracial Dating; Would You?

Complex magazine did an interesting feature on celebrities takes on interracial dating based on the whole John Mayer controversy.

Yesterday, the Internet was on fire because of some racially insensitive comments he made in an interview with Playboy. When asked if he dated black women his response was, “My d*** is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f*****’ David Duke c**k.”

But this isn’t the first time a celebrity has announced their preference when it comes to sex and dating.

Check out what some of your favorite celebs said:

Dennis Rodman

“I go out with White women. This makes a lot of people unhappy, mostly Black women. I’ve had them come up to me and say, `Why don’t you date a Black woman?’ Black women didn’t accept me when I was younger. I wasn’t attractive. I didn’t have money or fancy clothes. I wasn’t whatever it was they wanted.” – Bad As I Wanna Be, 1996

Kanye West

“If it wasn’t for race mixing, there would be no video girls. Me and most of my friends like mutts a lot…yeah in the hood they call them mutts.” – Essence, 2006

Lindsay Lohan

“Black guys love me – Damon Dash, P. Diddy. 50 called my agent for my number. He said he was watching Mean Girls and loved it. I was freaking out! The first thing I thought was, ‘Where’s Eminem?’ I’m in love with him!” – Elle, 2005

Amanda Bynes: “So What, I Like Chocolate”

Holly Robinson Peete Responds To John’s Comment

Jon B.

“It’s not that I prefer black girls, but that’s who I find myself relating to as a human being. I am also attracted to really ghetto girls, straight out the hood…a thickey, a real ‘pass the hot sauce’ type girl.” – VIBE, 1998

Polow The Don

“My boys would give me junk about it, but [the white girls’] head game is on a different level.” – Complex, 2007

Kim Zolciak

“Yes, it’s true, I don’t date Black men. I never have. It’s not a prejudice. It’s just a personal preference.” – Essence, 2009

Yung Berg

“I’m kinda racist…I don’t like dark butts…You know how some women prefer light skin men or dark skin men. It’s rare that I do dark butts – that’s what I call dark skinned women.” – Lip Service Radio 2008

