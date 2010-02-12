Anti-Love Songs For The Valentine's Day Scrooge

For some, Valentines Day is a reminder of failed relationships and can bring out the Scrooge in a person. If you’re that person, take a listen to these songs and know that you’re not alone!

Blu Cantrell “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops)”

This song struck a chord with the ladies, as Blu Cantrell sang about getting revenge on her cheating man by spending all his money. Ooops? No. Ouch.

“Can’t believe that I caught my man cheating / So I found another way to make him pay for it all So I went to Neiman-Marcus on a shopping spree-ah / And on the way I grabbed Soley and Mia / And as the cash box rang I thought everything away” /

Ruff Endz “No More”

If your girl is cheating on you, just take all of those things you did for her away and see how she acts.

“No more shopping sprees / No more late night creeps / No more VIP / No more dough / We can’t even kick it no more”

Oran “Juice” Jones “The Rain”

The classic Def Jam record chronicles the story of a man who catches his woman on a date with another man, and concludes with the hilarious confrontation.

“Did you miss me? I missed you too. I missed you so much I followed you today.”

Eminem “Kim”

Raw emotion makes for great art. Eminem wrote this murderous tale after his on/off girlfriend Kim (hence the title) cheated on him. This one still gives me chills to this day.

“Never knew me cheating on you would come back to haunt me / But we was kids then Kim, I was only 18 / That was years ago / I thought we wiped the slate clean”

Erykah Badu “Tyrone”

This classic song about a woman kicking her man to the curb even had the fellas conceding defeat.

“I think you better call Tyrone / But you can’t use my phone”

D’Angelo “S**t, Damn, M**********r”

R&B’s Howard Hughes sings about catching his wife with his best friend. Violence ensues.

“I’m ’bout to go get my nine / and kill both of y’alls behinds”

Click here to watch D’Angelo perform this live!

TLC “No Scrubs”

Labeled male bashers by every man after the song dropped, only the ones that fit the description should’ve been mad at T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli.

“I don’t want your number / No / I don’t wanna give you mine / And no / I don’t wanna meet you nowhere / No / I don’t want none of your time”

Sporty Thievz “No Pigeons”

Of course the men had to respond to TLC. Sporty Thievz came through with their sole hit and gave TLC what for.

“Y’all chicks ain’t gettin’ nada / Uh oh! / Your p*ssy ain’t worth the Ramada / Uh oh! / Anyway your friend looks hotter / Uh oh! / Game is somethin’ we got a lot of”

Kelis “Caught Out There”

Kelis’ debut single was definitely the tale of a woman scorned and helped make her a household name.

“So sick of your games / I’ll set your truck to flames / And watch it blow up, blow up”

Method Man & D’Angelo “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”

Method Man confronts his ex-girl about her cheating ways and gives her no hope of ever rekindling their relationship.

“All up in my face acting overzealous / Like you want somethin from Meth / I hope it ain’t love girl / Cause I ain’t got none left for you”

Justin Timberlake “Cry Me A River”

Rumored to be about his break-up with Britney Spears, the video did nothing to squash those rumors with a girl that oddly resembled Spears getting dissed.

“Girl I refuse / You must have me confused with some other guy / The bridges were burned / Now its your turn / To Cry / So cry me a river”

RZA “Domestic Violence”

The Wu-Tang leader’s graphic song detailing an argument between him and his girl was shocking when it first came out, and is still just as shocking now!

“What the f*ck y’all birds talking about? / Get the f*ck out my house / ‘Fore I grab you by your hair and slap d*ck to your mouth”

BONUS: Marvin Gaye Here My Dear LP

Marvin Gaye’s 1978 album, Here My Dear, is the ultimate tale of love gone wrong. In an unprecedented move, Marvin agreed to give his ex-wife, Anna Gordy, the proceeds from his next album. Initially Marvin planned to record a throwaway album and have it fail, but instead he grew fascinated with the concept and recorded one of the most etherous albums and released it on his ex-wife’s brother’s (Berry Gordy) label.

Anna contemplated suing Marvin for invasion of privacy after hearing the album for the first time.

“I guess I’ll have to say this album is / Dedicated to you. / Although perhaps you may not be happy, / this is what you want / So I conceded. / I hope it makes you happy. / There’s a lot of truth in it, babe.”

Or how about this gem?

“You got a flair for style / And the style is all the while / What could i do? / The judge said she got to keep on living the way she accustomed to.”

