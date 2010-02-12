Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and Lil Wayne are just a few of the R&B and hip-hop stars who will be featured during tonight’s “We Are The World 25 For Haiti” premiere.

Produced by music icons Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie, the song will make its debut during the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. Immediately following its debut, fans will be able to download the track at World25.org, iTunes, and on the dedicated channel YouTube.com/WeAreTheWorld. All the money raised from “We Are The World 25 For Haiti” will be donated to the newly-formed We Are The World Foundation. The foundation was created to help raise money for charities that assist with relief efforts in Haiti.

Other artists taking part in “We Are The World 25 For Haiti” include Keri Hilson, Usher, T-Pain, LL Cool J, will.i.am, Trey Songz and Janet Jackson. The opening ceremony for the 2010 Winter Olympics gets underway on NBC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

