DL Hughley Talks New Show, Twitter Beef, and Quran Burning

DL Hughley stopped and gave us the scoop on what he has in the works, court appearances, twitter beef, burning the Quran, and dancing with the stars? Yes we know it sounds crazy but it will make sense when you watch. This video is hilarious.

Also check out DL trying to get at the PMC’s own Misty Jordan. That is until he finds out she can’t make a sandwich, check it out.

