Omarion Cites Religion For Not Celebrating V-Day

From AllHipHop: As thoughts turn to flowers, chocolates, balloons, cards and romance with someone special for many people this weekend, Valentine’s Day will be just another day in the life for Omarion.

The former B2K frontman, whose music may supply the soundtrack for lovers on Sunday (Feb. 14), revealed that the special day of love is not on his radar. According to Omarion, holidays in general are not observed at all by him.

“I actually don’t celebrate any of the holidays,” said the singer/actor, who cited “spiritual reasons” for his refusal to acknowledge the special days of the year. “..it’s more a spiritual thing. I have to go with my conscience. I just decided not involve myself in Pagan holidays.”

Omarion’s views echo many who list Valentine’s Day, along with Christmas and Easter, as a holiday with pagan roots.

Omarion’s perception of holidays comes as he confessed to taking steps to become a Jehovah’s Witness.

Despite classifying his denomination as being Christian, the entertainer expressed a desire to explore the other religion.

“I’ve been studying to be a Jehovah witness,” he said. “I am not baptized yet; so I can’t technically call myself a Jehovah witness yet. But I have been studying.”

