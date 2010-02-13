VIDEO: We Are The World 25

The long awaited remake of the 1985 charity song “We Are The World” premiered tonight, February 12th, during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
Download to donate at World25.org.
Akon
,
Anthony Hamilton
,
Brandy
,
Drake
,
faith evans
,
gladys knight
,
Haiti
,
India Arie
,
Jamie Foxx
,
Janet Jackson
,
Jennifer Hudson
,
Kanye West
,
Keri Hilson
,
Kid Cudi
,
lil wayne
,
Lionel Richie
,
LL Cool J
,
Mary J blige
,
Melanie Fiona
,
michael jackson
,
Mya
,
Quincy Jones
,
raphael saadiq
,
Robin Thicke
,
snoop dogg
,
Swizz Beatz
,
T-Pain
,
Toni Braxton
,
Tyrese
,
Usher
,
We Are The World
,
will.i.am
,
wyclef
,
xzibit