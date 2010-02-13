Dre Beefs with Death Row Records?

Dr. Dre is suing the new WIDEawake/Death Row Records and its parent companies claiming the label failed to pay royalties and released a new version of his iconic album “The Chronic” without his permission.

According to the Doctor, he has not been paid royalties on the original “The Chronic” album since he split with Death Row in 1996, the lawsuit states.

He also claims the label issued “The Chronic Re-Lit” and a greatest hits collection without his permission or the proper rights. WIDEawake Death Row Records has also sold digital copies of “The Chronic” without having the proper rights, the lawsuit states. Young’s original contract with Death Row didn’t include digital distribution rights, according to the suit.

“When it came to paying artist royalties and honoring limits on Dr. Dre recordings that could be released, the “new” Death Row Records, to quote our client, ‘forgot about Dre,'” Young’s attorney Howard King said in a statement. “This lawsuit will make sure they remember.”

Also On Hot 96.3: