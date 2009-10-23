Elizabeth Taylor talks about MJ's This Is It

Hollywood screen legend Elizabeth Taylor has hosted her own private screening of the Michael Jackson documentary “This Is It,” and she’s giving the film her blessing. According to ETOnline.com, Taylor, a longtime friend of the late pop star, hosted a private screening at MGM with her beau Jason Winter, son Christopher Wilding, Jose Eber, Miko Brando, and Jackson’s entire staff. A source says Taylor gave the film a standing ovation and was overhead saying, quote, “The film was pure genius and the most magnificent film.”

“This Is It” is in theaters for only two weeks beginning on October 28th.

Source: MetroNews Networks

Written by: Heather Larson

