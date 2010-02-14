Indianapolis Colts Thanks You!

The Indianapolis Colts embarks on a Thank You tour to show their appreciation for their fans.

During the month of Feburary, fans are invited to come out and celebrate the 2009 season. According to Colts.com, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom Zupancic states “Colts fans are the best in the National Football Leauge evidenced by their position in the Ring of Honor which was bestowed by our owner Jim Irsay. We stand united with our fans and want to share the success of the 2009 season by taking the Lamar Hunt trophy throughout the State of Indiana and Louisville during the Colts Thank You Tour.”

Fans will be able to take pictures with the 2009 Lamar Hunt AFC Championship Trophy, meet the Colts Cheerleaders and “Blue” the Colts mascot, live music by Dave and Rae and more. Fans are encouraged to keep up to date with all Tour dates online at www.Colts.com

Source: Colts.com

