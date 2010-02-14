Something for your Sweetie

I know times are hard and maybe you only get paid on the 1st and 15th of the month? Valentine’s Day is here and you have nothing planned; well I’m here for you.

There are event’s today that don’t cost so much for you and sweetie to do.

All you have to do is travel down Indy Wine Trail for a Valentine’s Day Celebration. Plus don’t forget about the Instant Tax Comedy Jam with DL Hughley and more.

Then if you’re in the mood for dancing, well check out New Jack Sundays with only $5 admission.

Don’t just sit back and do nothing, get up, get out and get something :)

