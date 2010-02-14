News & Gossip
Nas exposes Kelis?

Despite the recent divorce in the news along with the child support and spousal support, these two, Nas and Kelis have pretty much kept it private. Well maybe not so much Kelis, but Nas has definately not spoken to any one publicly about the divorce.  Now that time has passed…

According to a report from Rap-Up.com, Nas addresses Kelis in a newly added verse to “Strong Will Continue,”  which features Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

In the verse, Nas expresses anger over his heftly court-ordered support payments of $52,000 a month. 

Then later, he also mentions allegations that he was unfaithful.

Check out the single:

The latest in the court battle, Kelis asked a judge to hold Nas in contempt for unpaid child support in January, alleging that he’s refused to pay as of December 1st. 
