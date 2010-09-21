Tuesday's Hot Reverse Jam [Video] Answer

112 (pronounced “one-twelve”) is an American R&B quartet from Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly artists on Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, the group signed to the Def Soul roster in 2002. They had great success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, most notably winning a Grammy in 1997 with the song “I’ll Be Missing You” with Puff Daddy and Faith Evans for Best Rap Performance by A Duo Or Group. The group has sold collectively a total of about 16+ million records world wide.

They have re-signed with Def Jam and Bad Boy Records.

Their sophomore project, Room 112 was released in 1998, and featured the hits, “Love Me” featuring Mase and “Anywhere” featuring Lil Zane. Both the album and the song “Love Me” were certified gold. Album sales surpassed the platinum level by May of 1999, and double platinum sales were recorded in 2002.

