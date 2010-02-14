List Of Best Airport Love Connection Sites Out

Making a connection at airports doesn’t have to just involve stepping onto another plane. U.S. travel editor for “Lonely Planet” Robert Reid says airports can also be a great way to find romance. The 2009 AXE “Best and Worst Airports to Make a Connection” study reveals the locations where chances are best for starting up a possible relationship. Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey is number one for offering the greatest chance to plant the seeds of romance. He says several factors put the facility at the top of the list, including big travel delays. The more time there is to hang around the airport, the greater the chances are for meeting people. Reid cites the number of bars and restaurants as well as on-site museums within airports as attractions that also factor into making a city a better bet for love connections. Liberty is followed by JFK International in New York while Minneapolis-St. Paul rounds out the top three.

Conversely, Phoenix, Arizona’s Sky Harbor Airport is the worst place of its kind for meeting a potential romantic partner. According to Reid, the facility’s boring brown carpet and lack of gathering spots earned it the title of being worst when it comes to making connections of the heart. The travel editor says one of the primary reasons Sky Harbor was given that slot is what makes it such a good attraction to many air travelers — its great on-time performance. Finishing out the top three in worst airport love connection rankings are Barajas International Airport in Madrid, Spain and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

